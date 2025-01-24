Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
