Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $26.30. Hut 8 shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 1,079,600 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after buying an additional 307,292 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 21.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after buying an additional 381,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 197,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

