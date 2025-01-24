ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.99 ($0.04). 2,601,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,580,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.08 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 10.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.72. The company has a market cap of £16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.90 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.