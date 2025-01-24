ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.99 ($0.04). 2,601,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,580,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.08 ($0.04).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 10.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.72. The company has a market cap of £16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.90 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.