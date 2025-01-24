ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 15.6% Higher – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.16 ($0.05). 9,739,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 18,399,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).
The firm has a market capitalization of £17.24 million, a PE ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
