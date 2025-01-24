Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 316 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

COR opened at $247.84 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.26 and its 200 day moving average is $234.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

