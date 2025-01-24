Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $32.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VGK opened at $67.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

