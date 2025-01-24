Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.