Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.09 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

