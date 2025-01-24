Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF makes up about 0.9% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,400,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 891,617 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000.

Shares of ARKB stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

