Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $210,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $216.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The company has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.