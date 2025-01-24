Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Innventure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:INV opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Innventure has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

