Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Innventure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.
