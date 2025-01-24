Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,192 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 15,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. This represents a 11.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 193,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.72. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $44.42.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $290.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
