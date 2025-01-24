Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,192 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 15,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. This represents a 11.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 193,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.72. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $290.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

About Atlanta Braves

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 47,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 51,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 25.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.