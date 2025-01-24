Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £147.84 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew acquired 28 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($182.61).

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Laura Flowerdew purchased 25 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($187.13).

On Tuesday, November 19th, Laura Flowerdew acquired 26 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($183.05).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

LON:PNN opened at GBX 516.50 ($6.38) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 486.40 ($6.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 740.50 ($9.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 576.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 588.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12,912.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group ( LON:PNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 14.69 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152,500.00%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

