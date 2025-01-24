Insider Selling: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CFO Sells $83,277.95 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $83,277.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,501.68. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 686,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,556,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 609,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

