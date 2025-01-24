Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells 1,107 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $236,997.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,168,677.66. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Clint Hurt sold 4,894 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $1,053,286.68.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Clint Hurt sold 3,095 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.65, for a total value of $664,341.75.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $467,357.88.

On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $233,387.73.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

PNRG opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.09. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

