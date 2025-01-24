Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,016.34. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, John Gyurci sold 1,008 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $16,027.20.

On Friday, January 3rd, John Gyurci sold 373 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $5,274.22.

On Thursday, December 12th, John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $624,400.00.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 835,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,841,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 351,421 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,086 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,980,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

