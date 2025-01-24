Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) Director Roy D. Baynes sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. This represents a 34.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $161,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.