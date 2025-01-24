Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,280,000 after buying an additional 99,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 62.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.