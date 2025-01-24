Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 208,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $291.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.60 and a 200-day moving average of $325.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

