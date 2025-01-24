Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,697,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,608,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 184,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12,617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after buying an additional 878,653 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE:BG opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

