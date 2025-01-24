Inspire Investing LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Premier Financial worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 2,017.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 716,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $55,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,309.12. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

