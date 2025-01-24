Inspire Investing LLC Invests $866,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,030 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LNG opened at $234.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.