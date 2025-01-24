Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

