InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

InspireMD Trading Up 4.7 %

InspireMD stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.99.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 413.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of InspireMD worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

