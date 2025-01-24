Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 36,527,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 62,949,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

