Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $532.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

