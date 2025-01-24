Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $532.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.