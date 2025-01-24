Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSP opened at $182.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $155.79 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

