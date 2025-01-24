Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $101.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

