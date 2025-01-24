Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 100275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $422,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

