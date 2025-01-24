Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

XMMO stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

