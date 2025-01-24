Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises 2.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,639,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.