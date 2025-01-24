Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.40). Approximately 2,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.50).

Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.55 million, a P/E ratio of 726.53 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 373.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 368.52.

About Investment

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.