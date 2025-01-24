Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of MRVI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.58 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

