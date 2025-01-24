Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after buying an additional 997,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,562,000 after buying an additional 248,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Lean and Mean Stocks Generating Over $1M in Revenue Per Worker
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- The Next Big Thing in AI: 2 Edge Computing Chipmakers to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.