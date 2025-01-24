IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Up 17.4% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) was up 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 14,424,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 3,041,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.16).
IQE Stock Up 17.4 %
The company has a market cap of £149.87 million, a PE ratio of -775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
