iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Decreased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 72,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 198,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

