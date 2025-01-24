iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 14707929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,879,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $131,293,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

