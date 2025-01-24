iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is CX Institutional’s Largest Position

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 670.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.4% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $135,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,879,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,293,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,479,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.