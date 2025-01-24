iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.19 and a 52-week high of $612.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

