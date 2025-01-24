iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.2% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $612.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $485.19 and a twelve month high of $612.70. The company has a market capitalization of $528.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.13.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
