iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,553,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $134.51.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.