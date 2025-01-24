iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Boosted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 13.4% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $37,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.80 and a 52-week high of $146.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

