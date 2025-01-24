iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC opened at $132.52 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $139.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $974.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

