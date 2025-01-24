iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 130335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 83,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 287,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.