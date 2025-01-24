iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.