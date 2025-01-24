iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 41812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $882.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 320.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

