iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $110.95, with a volume of 478682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.