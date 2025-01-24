iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after buying an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

