iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,046 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

